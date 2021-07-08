Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Battle Over French Winery

PRPhotos.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are headed back to court. This time, the famous former couple is fighting over the sale of the Miraval Chateau Winery in France.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Pitt refused to buy his ex-wife’s shares of the property and business, so she is attempting to sell to a third party. Due to the ongoing divorce, she is not allowed to sell marital assets without Pitt’s consent.

The Maleficent actress has a prospective buyer, so her lawyers are asking the California divorce court to allow the one-time sale of Miraval so that the buyer does not back out of the deal.

The couple reportedly paid $67 million for the French estate in 2008.