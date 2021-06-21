Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Kids Set To Testify Against Him

PRPhotos.com

Three of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six kids wanted to testify against him in a court of law, but Jolie is claiming that a judge wouldn’t let them. The pair have been battling over custody for years now.

“Three of the children have asked to testify,” Jolie’s lawyers said in newly surfaced court documents filed in December 2020.

Jolie, 46, and Pitt, 57, share six children: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Maddox, at 19, can no longer have custody decided by a court.

A lawyer told Page Six that the three who wanted to speak out were heard via other means “The lengthy, detailed decision relied upon expert testimony from people who the kids spoke to during the process, so their voices actually were considered.”

Pitt was granted joint custody in May, but Jolie has vowed to fight on and recently submitted documents under seal claiming that he abused her. A source told Page Six: “This system is at fault, and Angelina is focused on fighting a system that does not take into account the full set of issues that affect her family and other families in this situation. She’s working hard to ensure that other families don’t go through her experience.”

In 2016, video of Pitt raging at Jolie on a private jet were leaked. He was reportedly drunk, and when Maddox, who was 15, got involved, the situation escalated. No charges were filed, but Jolie filed for divorce after the incident.