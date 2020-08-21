Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Split Gets Uglier as She Files New Docs

PRPhotos.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are exchanging barbs in legal documents again. When Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September of 2016, their split was far from amicable in the beginning, but they seemed to have reached a brief peace, and appeared to be coparenting their six children in cooperation.

Then last week, Jolie accused Pitt’s team of hiding its professional ties to the judge the couple hired to oversee their case, and asked to have Judge John W. Ouderkirk dismissed.

But Pitt fired back, claiming they both had “well-documented” histories with judge, and that Jolie’s team was using this as a “stalling tactic.”

On Monday, the 45-year-old actress’ attorney Samantha Bley DeJean insisted her client “has engaged in no gamesmanship” by inquiring about Judge Ouderkirk, according to papers obtained by Us.

“Until three weeks ago, she had no idea what had been going on behind her back,” the court documents read. “By contrast‚ [Pitt’s] counsel was fully aware of what was happening and presumably knew the rules requiring disclosure but remained silent and did not suggest to Judge Ouderkirk that he should be disclosing.”

The pair are trying to reach an agreement about custody of their six children, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and, 12. Their court case is set to begin in October.