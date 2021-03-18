Angelina Jolie Claims ‘Proof’ of Brad Pitt’s Domestic Violence

PRPhotos.com

In new court docs, Angelina Jolie says she has proof of Brad Pitt’s domestic violence. The papers, filed under seal on March 12th, say she is prepared to offer "proof and authority" in support of alleged domestic violence against Pitt during their upcoming divorce trial.

She has also filed another doc under seal regarding testimony of their six kids in the case. Jolie and Pitt share six children together — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.

"This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her," a source familiar with the case tells ET. "Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."

"No one else knows what she might say now, but that background is important," adds the source.

Pitt was cleared of child abuse allegations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Child and Family Services back in 2016.

Jolie, 45, and Pitt, 57, have been engaged in a fierce battle over custody after she filed for divorce for him in September of 2016.