Angelina Jolie Comments On Israel-Hamas War

Angelina Jolie is voicing her opinion on the Israel-Hamas war. The Maleficent actress took to Instagram on Saturday (October 28th) to call for a ceasefire.

While Jolie expressed feeling “sick and angry” following the surprise Hamas attack in Israel earlier this month, the Eternals star also wrote, “What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge.”

She added, "Humanity demands an immediate ceasefire. Palestinian and Israeli lives – and the lives of all people globally – matter equally.”

Other celebrities such as Jesse Williams and Alyssa Milano called for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel on social media as well. The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil wrote on Saturday (October 28th), “Ceasefire now. Return the hostages. I don't want to hear a word that objects to either of these two things being said.”