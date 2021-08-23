Angelina Jolie Joins Instagram With Powerful Message

PRPhotos.com

Not here for the selfies! Angelina Jolie has joined Instagram, and decided to use her first post to spread the word on what is happening in Afghanistan.

A source close to Jolie tells ET, "Angie felt compelled to join in a moment when women and young people in Afghanistan are losing the ability to communicate on social media and express themselves freely. From her point of view, if she’s able to be a part of the effort to amplify their voices, then she felt it was reason enough to join and use her platform."

Jolie shared a letter from a teenage girl in Afghanistan. It reads in part: "It is sickening to watch Afghans being displaced yet again out of the fear and uncertainty that has gripped their country. To spend so much time and money, to have blood shed and lives lost only to come to this, is a failure almost impossible to understand. Watching for decades how Afghan refugees – some of the most capable people in the world – are treated like a burden is also sickening. Knowing that if they had the tools and respect, how much they would do for themselves. And meeting so many women and girls who not only wanted an education, but fought for it."

"Like others who are committed, I will not turn away," she continues. "I will continue to look for ways to help. And I hope you’ll join me."