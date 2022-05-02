Angelina Jolie Makes Surprise Visit To Ukraine

Angelina Jolie visited Lviv, Ukraine, on Saturday (April 30th), to the delight of many. Jolie has been a UNHCR Special Envoy for Refugees since 2011. She was in Lviv to meet Ukrainians who fled to the western city to escape Russian attacks in eastern Ukraine.

The Maleficent actress met with children who had been injured during the missile strike on the Kramatorsk railway station in early April. “She was very moved by (the children’s) stories. One girl was even able to privately tell Ms. Jolie about a dream she’d had,” Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyy said.

Kozytskyy shared that Jolie visited a boarding school as well, talking with students and taking photos with them. “She promised she would come again,” he said.

One Twitter user also posted a video of the Eternals star meeting fans and signing autographs at a café in Lviv.