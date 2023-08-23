Angelina Jolie, Nia Long, Dan Levy + More!

ANGELINA JOLIE GETS MIDDLE FINGER TATTOOS: Angelina Jolie’s tattoo artist, Mr. K, revealed on Instagram Tuesday (August 22nd) that the Maleficent actress got a tattoo on each of her middle fingers. The ink was blurred in the photos that he shared, keeping the tattoos a mystery. “@angelinajolie Still can’t believe that I actually grabbed her hand and tattooed her … Guess what she got on her palm?” he wrote in the caption. One person joked, “F—k. Brad,” referring to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt.

NIA LONG FILES FOR FULL CUSTODY OF HER SON KEZ: According to The Los Angeles Times, Nia Long is seeking full custody of the 11-year-old son she shares with her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka. The Best Man actress claimed in court documents that the NBA coach has “failed to support” their child. This comes after it was revealed in September of 2022 that Udoka was having an affair with a coworker.

DAN LEVY REUNITES WITH HIS ONSCREEN HUSBAND FOR HIS 40TH BIRTHDAY: Dan Levy shared photos from a summer birthday trip to Italy to Instagram on Monday (August 21st). In one photo, the Schitt’s Creek star is crouching behind Noah Reid, who plays his husband on the show. Other photos reveal more stars joined Levy on his 40th birthday trip, including his real-life sister and Schitt’s Creek costar Sarah Levy as well as Modern Family actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “The Summer I Turned Forty,” Dan captioned the post.

DAVID HARBOUR SAYS TAYLOR SWIFT WROTE HIS STEPDAUGHTER A ‘HANDWRITTEN LETTER:’ On a recent episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, David Harbour shared that Taylor Swift wrote one of his stepdaughters a handwritten note during the Minneapolis stop on her Eras Tour. The Stranger Things star said he inquired about “an opportunity to say hello,” but he was notified that Swift “was leaving on a plane right after this concert.” Instead, a woman “came out with a letter, and it was addressed to me and my stepdaughter. It was a handwritten letter on particular stationery. And I've never seen my daughter speechless," Harbour explained. He also called Swift a “force of nature,” telling host Josh Horowitz, "I had no idea. Seeing her perform for three and a half hours, she barely leaves the stage. I don't know when she pees, it's ridiculous. She's a force of nature."