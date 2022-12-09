Angelina Jolie Reportedly Making Her Dates Sign NDAs

Angelina Jolie is reportedly taking control of her dating life following her 2016 split from Brad Pitt.

Sources close to the star told RadarOnline Thursday (December 8th), “She gets a thrill out of arranging to meet up for afternoon trysts.”

The insider added, “She’s very alpha about the whole thing. She makes the guys sign NDAs, arranges the hotel suites — never under her own name — and she sets the time and never, ever spends the night”

According to the outlet, the Maleficent star only dates guys she’s met through mutual friends because she doesn’t trust the apps.