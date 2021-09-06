Home » Entertainment » Angelina Jolie Says She Feared for Children’s Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie Says She Feared for Children's Safety During Marriage to Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is opening up about how she felt during her marriage to Brad Pitt. The pair split in 2016, but they’re still in court battling over custody of their six kids.

Jolie said that while her legal situation makes it hard to “speak about” certain topics, she was asked whether or not she feared for the safety of her family. She answered, “Yes, for my family. My whole family.” She did not elaborate further.

She also spoke about safety for children inn general. She criticized the U.S. for failing to ratify the U.N. convention on the rights of the child. She said it impacted her battle over custody, as the situation denied her son Maddox, 20, having a “voice in court.”

Pitt and Maddox have had a strained relationship reportedly since they split in 2016 shortly after an argument on a private plane that prompted an investigation from the Los Angeles' Department of Children and Family Services. No charges were filed.

