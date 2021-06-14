Angelina Jolie Seen Exiting Ex’s Apartment, Appeals Tentative Custody Agreement

PRPhotos.com

Angelina Jolie sparked romance rumors with her ex Jonny Lee Miller after she was seen leaving her British ex-husband’s apartment Friday carrying her Louis Vuitton purse and a bottle of Peter Michael wine, Page Six reports. She arrived at his home alone without a bodyguard.

Miller and Jolie were married in 1996, and Jolie used her blood to writer his name on the back of a white shirt she borrowed from him for the wedding. They separated the next year.

“Jonny and I never fought and we never hurt each other. I really wanted to be his wife. I really wanted to commit,” she once told the Calgary Sun in an interview, according to The Mirror.

In a 2004 interview with B magazine, Jolie reportedly said divorcing Miller “was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.”

Since then, she married and divorced Billy Bob Thornton and Brad Pitt.

CUSTODY

Speaking of Pitt, Jolie is reportedly appealing a tentative ruling granting Pitt increased custody of their six children. Since their tentative custody ruling was made, she has filed for an appeal. The couple has a court date set for July 9th, and their case will be presented to a three-judge panel.

Pitt was given increased access to their five minor children: Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne. Maddox is 19 and no longer subject to rulings on custody.

Her lawyers filed an appeal with California’s Second District Court of Appeal, alleging that “Judge Ouderkirk denied Ms. Jolie a fair trial, improperly excluding her evidence relevant to the children’s health, safety, and welfare, evidence critical to making her case.” They also claimed that the judge “refused to hear the minor teenagers’ input as to their experiences, needs, or wishes as to their custody fate.”

She has reportedly submitted allegations of abuse at his hands, and the testimony remains sealed.