Angelina Jolie Seen With New Tattoo

Angelina Jolie was spotted in New York City on Tuesday (June 15th) with a new tattoo on her forearm.

Photographers snapped pictures of the new ink as she exited the Carlyle hotel. According to Radar, the tattoo reads, “Jolie's cryptic tattoo reads, "eppur si muove" in Italian. It translates to "and yet it moves."

The actress was also seen stopping by ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller’s Brooklyn apartment, accompanied by her 17-year-old son Pax. Tuesday’s visit was the second time in one week that Jolie was seen popping by the former Elementary star’s home.

The two were married from March 1996 to 1999.