Angelina Jolie Takes Daughter To D.C.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Zahara, accompanied her to Washington D.C. on Wednesday (Feb 9th), where the Oscar winner gave a speech promoting the renewal of the Violence Against Women Act.

The Oscar winner said in her speech, “I want to acknowledge the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment and the many people for whom this legislation comes too . The women who have suffered through this system with little or no support, who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse. The young adults who have survived abuse and have emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system, but despite it. And the women and children who have died, who could have been saved.”

Earlier in the day, Jolie shared an Instagram of herself and her 17-year-old daughter and wrote that she is “glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”