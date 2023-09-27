Angus Cloud’s Mother Recalls Finding Him Dead In His Room

People spoke with Angus Cloud’s mother, Lisa, for a story published on Monday (September 25th) about the late Euphoria actor. Angus passed away due to an accidental overdose in July at the age of 25.

Lisa cried as she recounted the harrowing experience of finding him that morning. "I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him,” she told the outlet. “I was screaming for my neighbor because I didn't want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away.” Wiping away a tear, she added, “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life."

People also interviewed the creator of Euphoria, Sam Levinson, who said he sent Angus to rehab on two separate occasions. He and his wife drove the North Hollywood actor there the second time.

"I could always feel that he didn't want [sobriety] as much as we all wanted it for him," Levinson said. "That's where it gets tricky because the whole world can want it for you. But he didn't want it. It's just the self-destructive side of addiction and it outweighs everything. But you can't give up on people. I wasn't going to let anyone give up on him."