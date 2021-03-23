Anna Faris Gets Real About Split From Chris Pratt

PRPhotos.com

Anna Faris is opening up her personal failures. On her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, she and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed love and loss.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris, 44, told Paltrow, 48. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

Faris was married to actor Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008 and to Chris Pratt from 2009 to 2018. She and Pratt share one son, Jack, 8.

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

Faris is engaged to Michael Barrett.