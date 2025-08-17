Anna Faris, Regina Hall Are Set To Return For New ‘Scary Movie’ Reboot

Getty Images

Anna Faris and Regina Hall will return as Cindy and Brenda in the next installment of the Scary Movie franchise. The Wayans brothers, who created the original 2000 film, are reuniting to write and produce the reboot, set for release on June 12, 2026. Scary Movie was one of the highest-grossing R-rated horror comedies of all time, opening to a record-breaking $42.5 million. The first two films were written and directed by the Wayans brothers, who are now reclaiming creative control of the franchise after clashes with Miramax and the Weinsteins. Miramax, which is behind the series, struggled to reboot Scary Movie without the Wayans’ involvement. But new Miramax head Jonathan Glickman was determined to bring the original team back, offering them more equity in the films to ensure “connective tissue” with the beloved original. (Variety)