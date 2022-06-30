Home » Entertainment » Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Break Up

Anna Kendrick And Bill Hader Break Up

Pitch Perfect star Anna Kendrick and Trainwreck actor Bill Hader have reportedly called it quits. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (June 28th) that they have “broken up.”

Kendrick and Hader starred in the 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle together, but it is unclear exactly when they started dating.

The pair have worked hard to keep their relationship under wraps, but Vanity Fair reported in January that they had been dating “quietly” for over a year.

The news of the breakup comes two months after Hader said, “Oh no,” when he was asked if Kendrick would be appearing on his hit show Barry.

