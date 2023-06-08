Anna Marie Tendler Hospitalized For Suicidal Ideations As Her Marriage To John Mulaney Crumbled

Anna Marie Tendler revealed that she was hospitalized for suicidal ideations as her relationship with John Mulaney crumbled.

She wrote in Elle Magazine that she and her dog Petunia moved to Connecticut in 2020 “in the wake of my severe mental health breakdown and what appeared to be the impending end of my marriage.”

She added in the essay, “When I was hospitalized for depression, self-harm, and severe suicidal ideation in the first two weeks of 2021, the doctors asked me to make a list of my reasons for living. Petunia was the one and only thing on that list.”

Mulaney filed for divorce in July 2021. At the time, Tendler released a statement that said, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.