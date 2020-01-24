Annabella Sciorra Details Rape in Testimony Against Harvey Weinstein

PRPhotos.com

Actress Annabella Sciorra testified on Thursday about how the Oscar-winning movie producer Harvey Weinstein raped in her in her apartment 27 years ago.

She told the jury: “I was wearing that nightgown and he, as I was trying to get him off of me … I was punching him, I was kicking him, and he took my hands and put them over my head.”

Sciorra held her hands over her head, and facing the jurors, she clasped her wrists. She explained that she “couldn’t fight anymore because he had my hands locked. He got on top of me, and he raped me.”

Sciorra continued: “It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn't really even know what was happening. It was like a seizure.”

Sciorra’s emotional testimony is considered a key part in Weinstein’s rape trial. He is facing charges of raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and performing a forcible sex act on another woman in 2006. She is one of six women who are being permitted to testify in connection to the case, though more than 80 women have shared stories of misconduct, including rape, about Weinstein. He denies allegations of wrongdoing and is pleading not guilty.

The 67-year-old faces life behind bars if convicted in New York. He is also facing a sex crime case in L.A., where he is charged with raping one woman and assaulting another on two consecutive days in 2013.