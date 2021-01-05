Anne Hathaway Talks Shooting Film Amid Pandemic

PRPhotos.com

Anne Hathaway stars alongside 12 Years a Slave Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor in Locked Down, a new film set to hit HBO Max on January 14th. They play Linda and Paxton, a couple on the verge of separating who continue to live together because of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown.

Wine, poetry and coping ensue. The 38-year-old Oscar winner tells People that the experience was unique and cathartic. Hathaway said: “The sheer act of making it, of doing something so collaborative and audacious made us all very focused and open — and strangely free. Like the odds were so against us anyway that it made me want to lean into the exhilaration and take risks with my performance. It was scary taking my mask off every day, and so I really appreciated how committed the crew was to keeping their masks on — even when we were shooting in hot rooms and they were carrying heavy camera and lighting equipment they were always, always masked. Their professionalism helped keep me safe, and I was and am incredibly grateful to them.”

She said of playing Linda: “This film is partially about how the chaos of lockdown allows her to release that tension, let go of whatever BS was getting her through the day and how she gets all the way honest about what authenticity and freedom mean to her. She is messy and a little nuts and I liked that.”

Hathaway recently told Stellar mag of her own experience during lockdown at home with her sons and husband Adam Shulman: “You know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone. As a mom, I’ve found tons of opportunities.”