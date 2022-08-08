Anne Heche Is In ‘Stable Condition’ Following Car Crash

On Friday (August 5th), Return to Paradise actress Anne Heche was hospitalized after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home. According to People, she suffered burns as a result of the accident and is currently intubated, but she is in “stable condition.”

Lynne Bernstein, a neighbor in the area, said Heche’s car went “almost all the way through” the house, and “almost immediately” caught fire.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at approximately 10:56 a.m. local time. 59 firefighters spent approximately 65 minutes putting out the fire and extracting Heche from her car.

According to Bernstein, the woman who lived inside the home “was in shock,” as she noticed three men in the house before noticing Heche’s car. “I don't think she got what was going on. She said, 'What happened? What happened?'” Bernstein said. He added, “She was extremely fortunate. So were the dogs and her turtle.”

After the news broke, many people took to social media to express support for the Volcano actress. Two of Heche’s exes, James Tupper and Thomas Jane, shared their “thoughts and prayers” for her as well.