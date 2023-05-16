Anne Heche Is Laid To Rest On Mother’s Day

Anne Heche was laid to rest in an “intimate and special” Mother’s Day service over the weekend. The Volcano actress died at the age of 53 in August of last year after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home.

Heche was cremated shortly after the accident, and her family placed her ashes in Hollywood Forever's Cathedral Mausoleum on Sunday (May 14th). A representative for the cemetery told People, “Both sons Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper were present,” adding that the ceremony was “small, private and lovely.”

Another source told the outlet, “It was a very intimate and special service,” which included her sons’ fathers, Coleman Laffoon and James Tupper. “Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united and it was beautiful.”