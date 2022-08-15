Anne Heche Is Taken Off Life Support, Dies At 53

Anne Heche was removed from life support on Sunday (August 14th), after organ recipient matches were found for the Six Days Seven Nights actress.

Heche suffered “a severe anoxic brain injury” after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home last week. She was declared brain dead on Friday (August 12th) but remained on life support in anticipation of donating her organs.

Her rep said at the time, “While Anne is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating, and she has not been taken off life support so that One Legacy can see if she is a match for organ donation.”

Many people paid their respects for Heche on social media over the weekend, following the news of her death. Her son, Homer, said in a statement to People, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”