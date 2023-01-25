Anne Heche, Nia Long, Will Smith + More!

ANNE HECHE’S SON BREAKS HIS SILENCE FOLLOWING HER DEATH: Anne Heche’s 14-year-old son, Atlas Heche Tupper, spoke about his mother’s death publicly for the first time in a statement to The Los Angeles Inquisitor. "My mom was the brightest person I've ever known," he said. "She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her."

NIA LONG SAYS WILL SMITH ‘CARRIED A BURDEN FOR MANY YEARS’ TO REPRESENT PERFECTION: Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Nia Long is coming to his defense, after the Emancipation actor slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last year. "I will always love him. He's had an incredible career, and he's carried a burden for many years to try — to represent what perfection looks like," she told Yahoo's Kevin Polowy. "I don't think that — at least when we were growing up — there was room to be human. I think he's now able to be human."

KYLIE JENNER IS CRITICIZED FOR GIVENCHY NOOSE NECKLACE: According to Page Six, Kylie Jenner is making waves with her Paris Fashion Week attire once again, and this time it’s not positive. The Kardashians star wore Givenchy’s noose-inspired necklace on Monday (January 23rd), which the company faced significant criticism for in 2021. “This woman has black children. This is so disgusting. It’s not ok to just say ‘she probably doesn’t know’ – she needs to know,” one critic wrote. Another said, “Wearing this two years after [it was shown on the runway], when her stylist knows how people felt about it…is a CHOICE. A really gross one.”

SAVANNAH CHRISLEY SAYS HER LIFE IS ‘FALLING APART:’ Savannah Chrisley released a new episode of her podcast Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley on Tuesday (January 24th), telling her listeners: “The podcast today was filmed prior to my life falling apart.” Savannah’s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, reported to their respective prisons last week. "Last week was extremely difficult for my family as a whole and each of us individually," she said. “We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for somewhat, for a little bit of time for the foreseeable future and that was really, really, really tough.” Savannah added, "I may seem happy-go-lucky and during that time there was a lot of hope that was had. I wasn’t faced with the reality of the situation. This was pre-life falling apart.”