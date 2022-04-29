Ant Anstead Files For Full Custody Of Son He Shares With Christina Hall

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of his two-year-old son, Hudson, whom he shares with his ex-wife Christina Hall.

Court documents obtained by TMZ Thursday (April 28th) show Anstead claiming that the Flip or Flop star has only spent “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months.

The Wheeler Dealers co-host also claimed that Hall put their son at “medical risk,” noting a time when Hudson had a “sunburn that was so bad it left him crying in pain.” When Anstead messaged Hall about the burn, she allegedly responded, “It didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sic sure it will be better tomorrow.”

Anstead also mentioned that Hall had returned their son in January without informing him of her COVID-19 diagnosis. “At the time my partner Renée Zellweger was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause,” he wrote.

CHRISTINA HALL RESPONDS TO ANT ANSTEAD’S CUSTODY FILING

Hall released a statement in response to Anstead’s filing, saying, “What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.”

She continued, “I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Hall also posted a quote by Jill Blakeway to Instagram on Thursday (April 28th) that reads, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.”