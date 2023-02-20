Home » Entertainment » ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Leaves The Box Office Buzzing

‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Leaves The Box Office Buzzing

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania brought moviegoers to the domestic box office in droves over the long weekend. The film took the number one spot with an expected $118 million over the four-day stretch. Deadline reports that this opening is 44% higher than the original film’s debut in 2018.

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water came in second place, with an expected $7.5 million over the four-day weekend. Globally, the film has now surpassed Titanic, another James Cameron film, as the third highest-grossing film ever.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 17th) through Sunday (February 19th):

1. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, $118 million 2. Avatar: The Way of Water, $7.5 million 3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, $6.97 million 4. Magic Mike’s Last Dance, $6.3 million 5. Knock at the Cabin, $4.49 million 6. 80 for Brady, $4.25 million 7. Titanic, $2.7 million 8. Marlowe, $2.26 million 9. Missing, $2.025 million 10. A Man Called Otto, $1.9 million

