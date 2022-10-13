Home » Entertainment » Anthony Rapp Got Emotional During Testimony About Kevin Spacey

Anthony Rapp Got Emotional During Testimony About Kevin Spacey

Anthony Rapp became emotional while taking the stand in Manhattan federal court Wednesday (October 12th).

The Star Trek: Discovery actor teared up when he revealed that he came forward about his 30-year-old encounter with Kevin Spacey because he knew he wasn’t alone.

Rapp testified, “I came forward because I knew I was not the only one who Kevin Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances to.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, an objection led Judge Lewis A Kaplan to strike the comment from the record. Afterward, Rapp detailed the encounter, explaining that 26-year-old Spacey lifted a then-14-year-old Rapp onto a bed and pressed his clothed body against the teen’s.

Rapp is seeking $40 million for psychological injuries.

