Anthony Rapp Petitions Court For Permission To Call Witnesses In Kevin Spacey Case

Anthony Rapp and his lawyers are petitioning the court for permission to call witnesses to refute Kevin Spacey’s allegations that he fabricated allegations of sexual assault against the actor.

According to documents obtained by Radar, Rapp is demanding the court allow him to call witnesses he told about the incident to the stand because Spacey continues to cast doubt on his memory of events.

The Star Trek actor is accusing Spacey of making a sexual advance on him in 1986 when he was just 14-years-old.

His attorney writes in the court documents, “In the thirty-five years since he was sexually assaulted by Spacey, Mr. Rapp has disclosed the assault to friends, work colleagues, and family members.”

A judge has not yet ruled on the matter.