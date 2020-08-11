Antonio Banderas Tests Positive for COVID on 60th Birthday

PRPhotos.com

Antonio Banderas had a bummer birthday. The Pain and Glory star revealed on social media in Spanish: “”I want to make it public that today, Aug. 10, I am forced to celebrate my 60th birthday in quarantine, having tested positive for the COVID-19 disease, caused by the coronavirus.”

“I would like to add that I feel relatively good, just a little more tired than usual, and am confident that I will recover as soon as possible following medical instructions that I hope will allow me to overcome the infectious period that I am suffering, and that is affecting so many people around the planet,” the actor wrote.

“I will take advantage of this isolation to read, write, rest and continue making plans to begin to give meaning to my 60 years, to which I arrive full of enthusiasm. A big hug to everyone,” Banderas concluded.

His ex-wife Melanie Griffith was also celebrating her birthday, and on Sunday, she shared details, saying her ex Banderas, plus her exes Steven Bauer and Don Johnson, her children and good friends had all checked in with her over FaceTime … plus her pals Eli and Kevin decorated her private gate with birthday flare.