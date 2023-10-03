Anya Taylor-Joy, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa + More!

ANYA TAYLOR-JOY MARRIES MALCOLM MCRAE: People reports that Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae tied the knot in Venice, Italy, over the weekend. The wedding reportedly took place at Palazzo Pisani Moretta, with stars such as Miles Teller, Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, and Nicholas Hoult in attendance. The couple first met during the premiere of The Queen’s Gambit in March of 2021, and McRae wrote a song about the Super Mario Bros. actress called “Really Want to See You Again” just “two days after meeting her.”

MARK CONSUELOS HONORS KELLY RIPA ON HER BIRTHDAY: Mark Consuelos wished his wife of 27 years, Kelly Ripa, a happy 53rd birthday on Instagram Monday (October 2nd). Sharing a reel of photos and videos from their lives together—as well as sweet throwback photos of her as a child—he wrote, “Another trip around the sun for the heart and soul of our family. Happy birthday sexy … we love you.” The pair share three children together.

HUGH JACKMAN TAKES SELFIE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS’ GAME: Hugh Jackman enjoyed the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets on Sunday (October 1st) alongside Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds. The X-Men star shared a selfie of himself with the trio at the game to his Instagram stories. In another photo, which Jackman wrote was “one of [his] best selfies ever,” he can be seen alongside Reynolds and their Deadpool 3 director, Shawn Levy.

CHANNING TATUM AND ZOE KRAVITZ HOLD HANDS DURING PARIS FASHION WEEK: Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz are still going strong! Us Weekly reports that the pair were photographed holding hands outside of the Costes restaurant in Paris recently. The Magic Mike star and the Batman actress have been linked since the summer of 2021.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN ASKS HER FOLLOWERS TO STOP SENDING HER PHOTOS OF WHALES: Apparently, Khloe Kardashian has been inundated with photos of whales ever since it was revealed on the most recent episode of The Kardashians that she has a whale phobia. During the episode, the Good American founder also shared that her daughter, True, draws pictures of them "just to f— with me and she thinks it's so funny.” Kardashian took to X recently to ask fans to stop sending her pictures of the sea creatures. “Can you guys please stop sending me whale tweets. I’m going to log off. It’s too much lol I’m really getting uncomfortable,” she wrote.