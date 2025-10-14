Apple TV+ Quietly Drops The “Plus” From Name In Streaming Service Rebrand

Getty Images

Apple TV+ has eliminated the plus sign from its name as part of a streaming service rebrand. The company quietly revealed the change in a press release, describing the platform’s “vibrant new identity.” Apple claims the simplified “Apple TV” name is “easier to remember” for users. However, the streaming service’s official website and mobile app still display the original Apple TV+ branding as of publication. The name change raises potential confusion with Apple’s existing physical streaming device, which also carries the Apple TV name. Apple TV currently has roughly 45 million subscribers, placing it outside the top five streamers. (Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Paramount+ all exceed 100 million subscribers.) Reports indicate Apple spends about $4.5 billion annually on content while losing around $1 billion. The company recently raised subscription fees by 30%. (Story URL)