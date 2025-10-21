Apple TV+ Sets December 5th Premiere For New ‘Fraggle Rock’ Holiday Special

Getty Images

Apple TV+ will debut The First Snow Of Fraggle Rock on December 5th. The holiday special stars singer and former Vine personality Lele Pons, who performs a duet of “Our Melody” with Fraggle Rock character Gobo — plus two additional holiday songs. The story follows Gobo’s journey to “Outer Space,” the human world, seeking inspiration after struggling to write the annual holiday song due to missing snow. Classic characters Red, Wembley, Mokey, Boober Fraggle, and the Gorgs also appear. “This holiday season, the Fraggles and Gorgs learn that beautiful moments aren’t always perfect — but they can be as unique and memorable as snowflakes,” reads the synopsis. (Story URL)