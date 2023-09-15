‘Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom,’ ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer,’ Tim Burton + More!

CHECK OUT THE OFFICIAL TRAILER FOR ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM:’ Time Magazine reports that the full trailer for the highly anticipated Aquaman sequel dropped on Thursday (September 14th). The preview shows Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and Patrick Wilson’s Orm teaming up to fight Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta, who is out for revenge and is more powerful than ever. Amber Heard’s Mera appeared in the trailer for approximately two seconds. “I didn’t even see her. Must of blinked,” one person wrote on X. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to reach theaters on December 20th.

‘BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER’ CAST MEMBERS TO REUNITE FOR NEW AUDIBLE SERIES: TVLine reports that several Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast members are reuniting for an Audible series titled Slayers: A Buffyverse Story. The new series focuses on the character Spike, played by James Marsters, 20 years after the series finale. Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia), Anthony Head (Giles), Juliet Landau (Drusilla), Emma Caulfield (Anya), Amber Benson (Tara), James Charles Leary (Clem), and Danny Strong (Jonathan) will all be reprising their roles as well. The series is set to premiere on October 12th.

TIM BURTON SAYS ‘BEETLEJUICE 2’ ONLY HAS TWO DAYS OF FILMING LEFT ONCE STRIKES END: Beetlejuice 2 was almost a wrap before SAG-AFTRA went on strike in July. The film’s director, Tim Burton, told The Independent in a recent interview, “I feel grateful we got what we got. Literally, it was a day and a half. We know what we have to do. It is 99 per cent done.”

THE FIRST ‘FRASIER’ REBOOT TRAILER IS RELEASED: People reports that Paramount+ released the first trailer for the Frasier reboot series on Thursday (September 14th). Watch as Kelsey Grammer reprises his role as Frasier Crane, who moves back to Boston to be closer to his grown-up son, Frederick, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. The first two episodes of the new series will premiere on the streaming platform on October 12th.