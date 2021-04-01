Archbishop Talks Royal Wedding + Meghan Markle for President?

PRPhotos.com

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey they got married before their official royal wedding, scandalizing many, but the Archbishop of Canterbury clarified their claims. To be clear, Meghan said that they had a vow exchange, and a spokesperson later said it wasn’t a legally binding marriage.

Archbishop Justice Welby said they were legally married publicly on May 19th, but that he would not disclose other unofficial vows. He said: “If any of you ever talk to a priest, you expect them to keep that talk confidential. It doesn't matter who I'm talking to. I had a number of private and pastoral meetings with the duke and duchess before the wedding. The legal wedding was on the Saturday. I signed the wedding certificate, which is a legal document, and I would have committed a serious criminal offense if I signed it knowing it was false. So you can make what you like about it. But the legal wedding was on the Saturday. But I won't say what happened at any other meetings.”

PRESIDENTIAL RUN?

Meghan’s biographer, meanwhile, thinks she has a “good chance” of becoming US president — but will “struggle” under the microscope of politics because of her “clear sensitivity.”

Tom Bowler said: “I really believe it’s where she sees herself going. I think she has a good chance of getting into the White House.”

Harry, meanwhile, is happy in the U.S. A source told Us Weekly that he believes “relocating to the U.S. is the best decision he’s ever made.”