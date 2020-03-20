Are David Harbour and Lily Allen Married?

PRPhotos.com

David Harbour and Lily Allen are sparking marriage rumors after an Instagram Live session. The pair sparked romance rumors when they were spotted smooching in NYC. The 44-year-old Stranger Things star and the 34-year-old British singer have been spotted several times since, and made their red carpet debut in January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Harbour popped up on Allen’s Live session, with both of them snuggling up in bed in PJs. When a fan asked how many copies of No Shame were sold, she laughed, guessing, "I don't know, like 5,000?"

"You think you married a pop star? You didn't," she continued, referring to Harbour. "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

But then he added fuel to the fire, saying: "But she is my wife, my wife," as Allen followed up with, "We do pretend."