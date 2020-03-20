Home » Entertainment » Are David Harbour and Lily Allen Married?

Are David Harbour and Lily Allen Married?

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

David Harbour and Lily Allen are sparking marriage rumors after an Instagram Live session. The pair sparked romance rumors when they were spotted smooching in NYC. The 44-year-old Stranger Things star and the 34-year-old British singer have been spotted several times since, and made their red carpet debut in January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Harbour popped up on Allen’s Live session, with both of them snuggling up in bed in PJs. When a fan asked how many copies of No Shame were sold, she laughed, guessing, "I don't know, like 5,000?"

"You think you married a pop star? You didn't," she continued, referring to Harbour. "Not that we're married. We're not married. I just want to make sure you know."

But then he added fuel to the fire, saying:  "But she is my wife, my wife," as Allen followed up with, "We do pretend."

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Eva Amurri, Daniel Dae Kim, Cannes Film Festival and More!
Industry News: Writers Rooms, Theater Owners, Harry Potter and More!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Send Message of Hope in Pandemic
Industry News: Fleabag, Tyra Banks, Gaming and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Prince George, Kevin Bacon, Vin Diesel and More!
Queen Moves to Windsor atHarry and Meghan Take Measures After Coronavirus Exposure