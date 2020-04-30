Are Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Fighting?

PRPhotos.com

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are used to juggling their two white-hot careers plus four kids, no easy task under normal circumstances. But now, as the quarantine and shutdown continue, sources tell Us Weekly that the pair are bickering.

The insider says: “Kim and Kanye have been arguing a lot during the quarantine. Kanye is really getting on Kim’s nerves.”

If the rumors are true, they are certainly not alone. Some experts say divorce inquiries are already way up, and as lockdown continues, they are expected to continue to rise.

The source of the issue seems to be work-life balance. The Yeezy rapper is “focused on creating,” and the SKIMS founder feels like “all the parenting duties are falling on her.”