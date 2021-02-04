Home » Entertainment » Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in Love?

Young love is a strange and mysterious entity. Take Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who broke up more than a year ago, but apparently are still in love? The former couple certainly do co-parent their 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster well, but their connection is much deeper, insiders tell E!

One says: “Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy.”

Plus, neither one is dating anyone. So … “Kylie and Travis spend a lot of time together with Stormi as a family and aren't ruling out getting back together. They aren't putting pressure on the relationship right now.”

The Kardashian-Jenners are known for trying again – and again with lovers. Khloe and Tristan Thompson are on their at least third go-around and Kourtney and Scott Disick have gotten back together multiple times, though they are both dating other people (for now).

