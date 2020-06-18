Home » Entertainment » Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox In Love?

Are Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox In Love?

PinterestLinkedin
PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox appeared to confirm their romance when they stepped out Monday in L.A. holding hands and kissing, and now, the 30-year-old is hitting up social media to share a love-swept video. On Instagram Story, he shows a brunette woman in a leather jacket eating sushi on a blanket covered in roses, watching the sunset. He captioned it, “In love.”

He also recently tweeted out lyrics from the song “Bloody Valentine,” which starred Fox in its video. “'I'm calling you girlfriend, what the f**k.' Life imitated art on that one.”

A source told People of their romance: “They hang out at Megan's several times a week. She only sees him when the boys are with Brian.”

Fox, 34, announced her split from husband Brian Austin Green last month. The pair share Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

Green, 46, has been spotted out with Courtney Stodden, 25. According to TMZ, they met online, and are just pals.

Related Articles

Danny Masterson Arrested On Rape Charges In Los Angeles
Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Talks Affluence, Selfishness, Philanthropy
Celebrity Gossip: Chris D’Elia, Johnny Depp, Gwyneth Paltrow and More!
Industry News: Reed Hastings, 2021 Spirit Awards, Gabrielle Union and More!
John Legend Thanks His Dad In Teaser For Father’s Day Special
Megan Fox Spotted Smooching Machine Gun Kelly as Brian Austin Green Moves On With Courtney Stodden