Are Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell Back Together?

Bachelor’s Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are back on, according to reports and rumors. Reality Steve claimed the pair are seeing each other again after breaking up over past social media shots that were racially insensitive.

Those posts stoked countless social media arguments and think pieces, and ultimately forced longtime host Chris Harrison out of Bachelor Nation after he defended to Rachel Lindsay

Multiple social media posts claim to show James, 29, and Kirkconnell, 24, together in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.

Sources tell People they’re “just friends.”

