Are Meghan Marke and Prince Harry Moving to L.A.?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making plans to spend more time in L.A. this summer, sources tell People mag.

The pair, who fled the U.K. (and their royal perches) for more freedom in Canada, are currently living in Vancouver Island, and have been photographed out and about on hikes.

A source says: “They love being in Canada, but they are looking at houses in L.A. too. They’ll likely have houses in both places.”

The insider continues: “They are enjoying living a quiet life. They go for long walks, they do yoga, and Meghan cooks. They are real homebodies who love to chill out with Archie and the dogs.”

The Suits alum has a large circle of friends in L.A., and her mother Doria Ragland lives there as well. Plus, there’s Hollywood, where Meghan is reportedly exploring opportunities to do voice work or produce documentaries that reflect their progressive social leanings again. Some industry experts say branding opportunities could bring them $100 million this year alone.

Meanwhile in Canada, the pair have installed extra security cameras and put up tarps to block looksy-loos.