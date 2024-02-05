‘Argylle’ Has Lackluster Debut At The Domestic Box Office

Getty Images

The spy comedy Argylle took the top spot at the domestic box office over the weekend, but Deadline reports that the opening was nothing to write home about. The film pulled in $18 million over the three-day stretch, but the movie cost $200 million to produce and received a C+ CinemaScore.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 2nd) through Sunday (February 4th):

1. Argylle, $18 million

2. The Chosen, $6 million

3. The Beekeeper, $5.2 million

4. Wonka, $4.76 million

5. Migration, $4.1 million

6. Mean Girls, $4 million

7. Anyone But You, $3.5 million

8. American Fiction, $2.3 million

9. Poor Things, $2.1 million

10. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, $2 million