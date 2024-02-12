Home » Entertainment » ‘Argylle’ Tops Slow Super Bowl Weekend At The Domestic Box Office

‘Argylle’ Tops Slow Super Bowl Weekend At The Domestic Box Office

Getty Images
Getty Images
Posted on

It was another slow weekend at the domestic box office—but especially so due to Super Bowl LVIII. Aryglle held onto the number one spot with $6.5 million, while Lisa Frankenstein debuted in second place with $3.8 million. Deadline compared these numbers to one of the biggest flops of 2022, Death on the Nile, which still managed to bring in $12.8 million during the same weekend as the big game.

Box Office Numbers from Friday (February 9th) through Sunday (February 11th):

1. Argylle, $6.5 million
2. Lisa Frankenstein, $3.8 million
3. The Beekeeper, $3.4 million
4. Wonka, $3.125 million
5. The Chosen, $3.15 million
6. Migration, $3 million
7. Anyone But You, $2.7 million
8. Mean Girls, $1.92 million
9. Dune, $1.66 million
10. American Fiction, $1.32 million

Related Articles

Beyonce Announces Country-Themed Album During Super Bowl
Reba’s Career To Come Full Circle At This Weekend’s Super Bowl
Dakota Johnson Calls Filming ‘The Office’ Finale ‘The Worst Time Of My Life’
Usher Teases Special Guests For Super Bowl Halftime Show
Former ‘Friends’ And ‘Parks And Recreation’ Costars Reunite For Super Bowl Ads
‘Argylle’ Has Lackluster Debut At The Domestic Box Office