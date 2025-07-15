Ariana Grande And Josh Gad To Star In Film Adaptation Of ‘Oh, The Places You’ll Go!’

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Josh Gad will lend their vocal talents to the forthcoming animated musical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic Oh, The Places You’ll Go! Directed by Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton, the Warner Bros. film is slated for release on March 17, 2028. While plot details remain undisclosed, the beloved book’s themes of life’s ups and downs and the power of personal choice will likely inspire the narrative. Composers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, known for their work on Dear Evan Hansen and The Greatest Showman, will pen original songs for the project. This marks a reunion for Chu and Grande, who also worked together on the Wicked films. Gad, recognized for voicing Olaf in Frozen and starring in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, also bolsters the film’s musical credentials. (Variety)