Home » Entertainment » Ariana Madix Says Tom Sandoval’s Family Knew Of His Affair

Getty Images
Posted on

Ariana Madix revealed to the Call Her Daddy podcast that her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, took Raquel Leviss to his hometown of St. Louis multiple times during their months-long affair.

When host Alex Cooper asked when the TomTom bar co-owner’s family learned of the affair, Madix responded, “It’s hard to say what exactly they knew or when they knew. I think at one point, they knew but they were definitely not condoning the relationship and Sandoval was putting Leviss up in a hotel.”

The Vanderpump Rules star also revealed that Sandoval and Leviss hooked up in the guest room of her Los Angeles home while she was asleep in her bed.

