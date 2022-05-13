Ariel Winter Left Los Angeles For A Normal Life Away From The Paparazzi

PRPhotos.com

Ariel Winter has left Los Angeles in order to lead a life away from the spotlight.

The Modern Family alum told Julie Bowen on the Quitters podcast, “Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life. And I really, really dislike having my space invaded.”

She added that living away from Hollywood will allow her to “live some of the young adult life I haven’t been able to live.”

Although she's settled in her new home, the actress will have to return to L.A. for work, including the forthcoming NBC series, Hungry.