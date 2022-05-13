Home » Entertainment » Ariel Winter Left Los Angeles For A Normal Life Away From The Paparazzi

Ariel Winter Left Los Angeles For A Normal Life Away From The Paparazzi

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Ariel Winter has left Los Angeles in order to lead a life away from the spotlight.

The Modern Family alum told Julie Bowen on the Quitters podcast, “Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life. And I really, really dislike having my space invaded.”

She added that living away from Hollywood will allow her to “live some of the young adult life I haven’t been able to live.”

Although she's settled in her new home, the actress will have to return to L.A. for work, including the forthcoming NBC series, Hungry.

Related Articles

‘The Princess Diaries’ Actress Tweets About ‘Struggling To Survive’ After Career Setbacks
Matt Damon Slammed For Promoting Crypto Amid Crash
Wendy Williams Show Staff Want To Bring Her Back For Show Finale
Selma Blair Got Drunk For The First Time At Age 7
Andy Dick Arrested For Sexual Battery
Hilary Duff Poses Nude For The Cover Of Women’s Health Magazine