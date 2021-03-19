Armie Hammer Accused of Rape

PRPhotos.com

Armie Hammer has been accused of “violently” raping a woman who says she has reported the crime to police, Page Six reports. The woman, who gave her first name as Effie, said that they were romantically linked and that he abused her “mentally, emotionally and sexually” during their four-year relationship.

“He became increasingly more violent,” the woman claimed. “I thought he was going to kill me.”

Effie, who spoke alongside attorney Gloria Allred Thursday, said that the “Social Network” star’s alleged abuse escalated to rape on April 24, 2017, when she was 20 years old.

Hammer’s attorney denied all of Effie’s claims in a statement to Page Six. “[Effie’s] own correspondence with Mr. Hammer undermines and refutes her outrageous allegations. As recently as July 18, 2020, [Effie] sent graphic texts to Mr. Hammer telling him what she wanted him to do to her,” the statement read. “Mr. Hammer responded making it clear that he did not want to maintain that type of relationship with her.

“It was never Mr. Hammer’s intention to embarrass or expose [Effie’s] fetishes or kinky sexual desires, but she has now escalated this matter to another level by hiring a civil lawyer to host a public press conference,” the statement continued. “With the truth on his side, Mr. Hammer welcomes the opportunity to set the record straight.

“From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory. [Effie’s] attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve.”

In response to Hammer’s attorney’s statement on Thursday, Allred said, “I challenge Armie Hammer to present all, not some, of his communications with Effie to the Los Angeles Police Department and answer all of their questions directly rather than through his lawyers.”

Several of Hammer’s exes have accused him of abuse.