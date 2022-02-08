Armie Hammer And Elizabeth Chambers Are ‘Slowly Figuring Things Out As A Couple’

PRPhotos.com

According to People, Death on the Nile actor Armie Hammer is rebuilding his relationship with his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers. The news comes after Hammer spent time in rehab for drug, alcohol, and sex issues, following sexual assault allegations against him.

After nearly 10 years of marriage, Hammer and Chambers announced that they were breaking up in July 2020, with Chambers filing for divorce shortly afterwards.

Now, a source tells People, “They're slowly figuring things out as a couple, but being parents to their two kids will always come first.”

The source continued, “Elizabeth has always loved him. He is really the love of her life. They obviously had a lot of issues, but Armie's rehab stay showed that he was committed to big changes. They get along and enjoy hanging out with the kids.”

Hammer is accused of “violently raping” a former partner in 2017, allegations that he has denied.