Armie Hammer Drops Out of Broadway Show

Bowing out again. Armie Hammer is stepping down from a production of “The Minutes” on Broadway amid an investigation by the LAPD into sexual misconduct allegations.

“I have loved every single second of working on ‘The Minutes’ with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production,” the actor — who has vehemently denied all claims against him — said in a statement to Variety on Friday.

The production team on the show also released a statement, which reads, “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on ‘The Minutes.’ We wish only the best for him and respect his decision.”

Hammer has also dropped out of Cold War thriller called “Billion Dollar Spy,” and an upcoming Starz series called “Gaslit.”

He doesn’t have any other projects in the works. Several exes have accused Hammer of psychological, emotional and physical abuse. Last month, a woman named Effie accused him of “violently” raping her in 2017, and claimed he “mentally, emotionally and sexually” abused her during their four-year relationship.

Hammer has maintained his innocence. He is currently in the Cayman Islands, where his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers is living with their two children. She filed for divorce in February, saying she was “shocked, heartbroken, and devastated” by the scandal.

“I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal,” she said.