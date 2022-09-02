Home » Entertainment » Armie Hammer Rape Claims Are Being Investigated By A ‘Special’ Prosecutor

Armie Hammer Rape Claims Are Being Investigated By A ‘Special’ Prosecutor

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

A prosecutor has been “specially assigned” to investigate claims that Armie Hammer raped an ex-lover.

The filmmakers behind the new documentary House of Hammer told Page Six that the LAPD is still investigating claims that the actor assaulted an ex-girlfriend identified as Effie.

A spokesperson for the LA County District Attorney’s office told the outlet, “Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office, we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.”

Hammer’s lawyers deny the charges.

Related Articles

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Walked Down The Aisle By Their Children
Report: Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are On The Rocks Because Of His Return To The NFL
Adele Reveals She Suffered A Slipped Disc Last Year
Ashley Judd Says Police Treated Her ‘Like A Suspect’ Following Her Mother’s Suicide
Meghan Markle And Mariah Carey Comment On Being Biracial In Latest ‘Archetypes’ Episode
Sharon Stone Says A Younger Man Dumped Her For Not Getting Botox