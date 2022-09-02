Armie Hammer Rape Claims Are Being Investigated By A ‘Special’ Prosecutor

PRPhotos.com

A prosecutor has been “specially assigned” to investigate claims that Armie Hammer raped an ex-lover.

The filmmakers behind the new documentary House of Hammer told Page Six that the LAPD is still investigating claims that the actor assaulted an ex-girlfriend identified as Effie.

A spokesperson for the LA County District Attorney’s office told the outlet, “Once law enforcement has completed their investigation and submits the case to our office, we will conduct an evaluation and file criminal charges that are supported by the evidence.”

Hammer’s lawyers deny the charges.