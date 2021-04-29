Armie Hammer’s Aunt To Spill Her Family’s Secrets In Docuseries

PRPhotos.com

Armie Hammer’s aunt is going to spill her family’s secrets in a docuseries for Talos Films.

Deadline reports that Casey Hammer, granddaughter of wealthy industrialist Armand Hammer, will tell the inside story of the rise and fall of the notorious Hammer family, including her nephew’s recent troubles.

Armie, who has been accused of sexual abuse, among other things, is not the only member of the family to face controversy. His great-great grandfather Dr. Julius Hammer was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and Julian, the son of Armand, killed a man inside his Los Angeles home over a gambling debt.

Talos Films cofounders Elli Hakami and Julian P. Hobbs told the outlet, “The Hammer family history is like Succession on steroids. A dysfunctional dynasty with its male characters exhibiting all the devastating consequences of privilege gone wild.”